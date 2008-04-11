Final Fantasy IV DS Stateside In July

The original spoony bard makes his triumphant return to the states as Square Enix announces a July release date for the Nintendo DS remake of Final Fantasy IV! Finally you'll be able to associate voices to your favourite characters in the all-new CG cutscenes! Utilise the new Augment System to assign special abilities to your characters! Experience a remixed version of Nubuo Uematsu's original score! Train and customise your Whytkin using mini-games and let it fight to the death for your amusement! Watch me get so excited that I just reiterate the bullet points in the press release below! *composes himself* The game is due out on July 22nd, and Square Enix already has a website set up for the game at http://na.square-enix.com/ff4/ . Okay, so it's more of a picture than a website, but they'll get there, I promise.

A LEGEND IS REBORN: FINAL FANTASY IV COMES TO LIFE IN FULL 3D

Revolutionary Title Comes to Nintendo DS on July 22, 2008

LOS ANGELES (April 10, 2008) - Square Enix, Inc., the publisher of Square Enix™ interactive entertainment products in North America, announced today that it will launch a completely re-envisioned FINAL FANTASY® IV for Nintendo DS™ on July 22, 2008. A new generation of gamers will now have the opportunity to experience a legend reborn.

The team that brought FINAL FANTASY III to Nintendo DS comes together once again to breathe new life into a classic that broke convention and introduced a wide array of innovations to the RPG genre. With its groundbreaking Active Time Battle (ATB) system and an engrossing, character-driven plot, FINAL FANTASY IV was a stunning step forward for role-playing games when it was originally released for the Super NES® in 1991.

"FINAL FANTASY IV for DS is a classic revived for the 21st century," said John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix, Inc. "The visual upgrades are remarkable, and the plot has been enhanced with added detail and depth. We hope that fans of the original, as well as players new to the FINAL FANTASY franchise, will enjoy all that this title has to offer."

Now featuring full 3D graphics, fully-voiced dramatic cutscenes, and added content, FINAL FANTASY IV for DS is a must-play for those looking to jump into the best-selling RPG franchise in the world.

STORY

Four elemental Crystals, each possessing awesome power, lie scattered throughout the realm. However, men are quick to covet things which offer strength, and easily corrupted by the might which they possess...

Seduced by the promised power of the Crystals, the kingdom of Baron begins employing unprovoked force to seize them from peaceful nations. The dark knight Cecil - Lord Captain of Baron's elite force, the Red Wings - is ordered by his king to obtain the Crystals, but soon begins to question the monarch's motives. Stricken with grief at his own actions, yet burdened by his loyalty to his country and his personal sense of honour, Cecil at last decides to turn from the path of darkness and destruction.

Enraged, the king accuses him of disloyalty, strips Cecil of his command, and sends him off to slay a mysterious beast that lurks in the nearby Valley of Mist. Cecil embarks on a fateful journey that will bring trials, betrayals, friendship, loss and self-discovery. Can Cecil open his eyes and become the man of honour that he must be?

FEATURES

Witness the dramatic and thrilling story of this mythical game world brought to life through astounding 3D graphics, gorgeous CG cutscenes and top-notch voice acting

Create a versatile party using the all-new Augment System - a dynamic system that allows the player to assign special abilities to characters

Dive into the first RPG to incorporate the innovative Active Time Battle system, now further enhanced and refined for the Nintendo DS

Listen to a beautifully remixed score by world-renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu that breathes new life into some of the most beloved FINAL FANTASY themes

Navigate effortlessly through the game with Nintendo DS Touch Screen functionality and stylus-driven controls while receiving vital assistance via the dual-screen presentation

Train and customise Whytkin by playing a variety of mini-games and challenge another player to head-to-head battle via local wireless connection

FINAL FANTASY IV is rated is rated E10+ (Everyone 10 and older). Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings. FINAL FANTASY IV will be available at North American retailers for the suggested retail price of $39.99(USD).

The official website can be found at http://na.square-enix.com/ff4/