First Image of Justin Chatwin In Goku Gear

Can't wait for the Dragonball movie? You'll have to! It's been delayed to next spring. To hold you over, here are some images from Spanish site Infotaku. Here's a pic of Justin Chatwin dressed in his Goku outfit — previously, we saw him in an orange T-shirt. There are more pics, and if you think the stills look crappy, image them moving and with sound. Shudder. Writes one commenter over at Infotaku: "Quien quieres vomitar conmigo?" Dude, we already started vomitar-ing months ago
New DB Movie Images [Infotaku Thanks, Jose!]

Comments

  • Lilia Guest

    First, I don't think that's Justin. Second you should be a little more professional...

    "There are more pics, and if you think the stills look crappy, image them moving and with sound. Shudder. Writes one commenter over at Infotaku: "Quien quieres vomitar conmigo?" Dude, we already started vomitar-ing months ago"

    You should know these are not professional stills or promotional images. Know a little more about what you are posting about before you make a fool of yourself.

    0
  • kizaru @Kizaru

    Oh, I didn't know Uwe Boll was making Dragonball...
    :D

    0
  • Snickothemule Guest

    Worst.Lookalike.Ever.

    0
  • shane Guest

    first the picture up the top of this site is a fake.
    second none of the people here have seen the movie so shut the hell up.
    thirdly i wonder what the hell his tail will look like.
    AND i heard that they are gonna use special effects on their hair so it wont be that bad.

    0
  • shane Guest

    bullshit thats not justin chatwin !! and the movies already breaking the records for 2009 its already beat transformers 2 and 17again and the next terminator movie and nearly harrypotter 6 !!! this movies guna be huge fuck u guys !!

    0
  • syahir Guest

    i've just watch it yesterday and this pic doesn't even look like him!
    and he doesn't even have any tail!

    0

