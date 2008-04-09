First Image of Justin Chatwin In Goku Gear

Can't wait for the Dragonball movie? You'll have to! It's been delayed to next spring. To hold you over, here are some images from Spanish site Infotaku. Here's a pic of Justin Chatwin dressed in his Goku outfit — previously, we saw him in an orange T-shirt. There are more pics, and if you think the stills look crappy, image them moving and with sound. Shudder. Writes one commenter over at Infotaku: "Quien quieres vomitar conmigo?" Dude, we already started vomitar-ing months ago

