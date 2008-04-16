First Look At Samuel L. Jackson's Afro Samurai Game



Hard to tell what's going on besides blood and Sam Jackson's voice. But really, what else do you need? Other things. Oh, right. Gotcha! The cell-shaded Afro Samurai game follows Takahashi Okazaki's manga and will feature a hip-hop soundtrack with appearances by The RZA. Out on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 this fall in North America. Afro Samurai Game [GameSpot]