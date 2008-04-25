First Look At The Wii Fit Ad Blitz

The Wii Fit marketing bonanza has yet to begin proper in North America, but today we finally get a look at how Nintendo will be pitching the game in print ads, courtesy of the Wall Street Journal. Using the tag line "How will it move you?" expect to see Nintendo's attempts to appeal to women and moms—Nintendo's sales and marketing SVP Cammie Dunaway's words—show up only after the fitness game has been released.

We just hope no one is confused by the product imagery, mistaking the Wii Fit balance board for a prosthetic limb attachment on which you're supposed to balance your disembodied leg. Marketing isn't easy, folks!

