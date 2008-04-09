First Street Fighter Movie Production Images

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li dropkicks an official movie blog. The first update provides a full cast list as well as info about the director ("Relax, you're in good hands"), actor Michael Clarke Duncan ("...this mand does ALL HIS OWN STUNTS...") and cockteasing about who will play GEN ("our first official scoop"). Though, I'm confused, how can the movie's official blog have a scoop? Should that be "first official press release"?

The blog does have some movie storyboards from artist Ted Boonthanakit. There's shooting and running. Don't remember shooting and running from the Street Fighter games, but whatever! Hit the jump for a look.

Street Fighter Movie [Official Site via The Cut Scene]