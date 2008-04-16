Courtesy of GTTV. First half of the clip's pre-rendered stuff that you've seen before, but once it gets into the gameplay we get our first look at actual gameplay footage of Vader and Yoda. Should excite the fanboys no end, but lightsabers failing to cut through a steel sword is just...look, will nobody think of the canon!
First Vader, Yoda Gameplay Footage From Soul Calibur IV
