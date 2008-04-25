Food Cravings, So Crazy

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
RE:Mr. Crecente
Wife back. House still dirty. Off to buy eggs. She wants scrambled eggs. Now.
It's like 10pm.
What you missed last night
Not planning DS or Wii price cuts
Zombies
Favre cover
Activision is no EA
