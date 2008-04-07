Foreign People Can Maid Cafe, Too

Here at Kotaku, we have one rule and one rule only about maids: Post. Above are two maids from Akihabara maid cafe @home. One is Japanese, the other isn't! That's Eva, who became so interested in maid cafes during her visit to Japan, she decided to enlist herself. Besides serving drinks, Eva translates for foreign visitors. Maids don't only entertain nerds with games of rock, paper, scissors, they bridge gaps. International nerd gaps.

American Maid [Sankei via Alafista via Danny Choo]