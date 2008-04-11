France Gets Wii Clone

It's spreading. To Europe. China's Wii rip-off,the Vii has apparently been reskinned for the French. This made in China machine plays six games (Tennis, Football, Boxing, Bowling, Ping Pong and Baseball) and retails for €40. Accessories include a bat and what looks like three
spoons rackets. Yes, we're calling it the "Ouii."
Sigh.
French Vii [Game Class via Game*Spark Thanks, Torokun!]
