Free EoJ Cards Next Friday

Sony is sorry that the 2nd set of Eye of Judgment cards were subject to delay in North America, and to make up for it, they're giving away three rare cards next Friday. The Eye of Judgment Set 2 Promo cards to be exact, a set of three special cards that form a big image when placed together. To get the cards, watch the Official PlayStation Blog next Friday, and be one of the first few hundred who registers with their mailing address for your chance to get your hands on these three rarities. I'll be keeping an eye out myself, and I'll be sure to let you guys know when sign ups start...once I've registered, of course.

