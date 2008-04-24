While we've heard quite a bit about Sierra's The Bourne Conspiracy, we haven't gotten much of a taste of the straight gameplay. So here's a big, ice cold scoop for your enjoyment. Hight Moon Studios obviously put a lot of time into capturing the quick cuts of the Bourne films. And while it looks like the effect will work, but we'd have to play it to find out. Otherwise, it's actually reminding us quite a bit of Uncharted: Drakes Fortune. You know, on a subway and stuff.
Free Rides At The Bourne Conspiracy Train Depot
