From Pixel To Polygon: Super Smash Bros. Brawl Stars Evolved... Again!

You may recall the previously handy Nintendo evolution chart, chronicling the change from 8-bit sprite to modern day Super Smash Bros. Brawl polygonal form, but it wasn't quite complete. The creator, Kotaku commenter TaeK, has tied up a few loose ends, going beyond Mario, Link, Samus, Donkey Kong, Kirby and Sonic, fleshing it out with Wario, Pikachu, Peach and more. He's pulled out a few hidden, classic characters that may be considered Brawl spoilers. Make the jump for the full, giant pic.

