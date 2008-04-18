Game Crazy Launching GTA IV In US At Midnight

The country's second largest videogame chain is getting isn't content with merely having all of their stores opening up at midnight for the launch of Grand Theft Auto IV. Game Crazy is also hosting the Extreme GTA IV Experience at 10 locations scattered across the U.S., featuring prizes, limited-edition merchandise, and an exclusive GTA IV faceplate for the Xbox 360. Gamers attending the 'Experience' will also get a special text to win number that enters them in a drawing for two plane tickets to anywhere in the U.S. and $US 1,000 in mad money.
"New Grand Theft Auto games are always a huge event in the gaming community and this one is sure to be no exception," said Wes Sand, senior vice president at Game Crazy. "Rockstar has outdone itself again by making GTA IV completely immersive and interactive. Our customers have been eagerly anticipating this game's arrival. This is a launch they won't forget."
Hit the jump for a full list of the stores hosting the 8PM events on the 28th, as well as a picture of the faceplate!
Cash-in on Grand Theft Auto IV at Game Crazy
Exclusive, Limited-Edition XBOX 360 Faceplate and 'Extreme GTA IV Experience' Midnight Launch Events in 10 Markets Kick-Off Release of Rockstar's Highly-Anticipated Game
WILSONVILLE, Ore.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Snag the goods, grab the cash and catch the getaway flight - all in one wild night! To celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto IV title, video game retailer Game Crazy is holding midnight launch events that will give fans first access to the game, as well as exclusive prizes and limited-edition merchandise, including a specially designed Grand Theft Auto IV-themed faceplate for their XBOX 360 consoles.
"New Grand Theft Auto games are always a huge event in the gaming community and this one is sure to be no exception," said Wes Sand, senior vice president at Game Crazy. "Rockstar has outdone itself again by making GTA IV completely immersive and interactive. Our customers have been eagerly anticipating this game's arrival. This is a launch they won't forget."
Ten stores in the Los Angeles; Chicago; San Francisco; Detroit; Seattle; Portland, Ore.; San Diego; Las Vegas; Austin; and Providence, R.I. markets will hold special "Extreme GTA IV Experience" events beginning at 8 p.m. local time on Monday, April 28th. All other Game Crazy stores nationwide will also host midnight launch events that evening.
Customers who attend one of Game Crazy's "Extreme GTA IV Experience" events will receive a special text-to-win number that enters them into a drawing to win two aeroplane tickets to anywhere in the U.S. and $1,000 in spending money. The winner will be notified at the store shortly after midnight on Tuesday, April 29th. All other Game Crazy stores will have a different text-to-win number for a similar drawing.
The 10 "Extreme GTA IV Experience" events will be held at the following Game Crazy locations:
* 100 East Compton Blvd., Compton, Calif. (Los Angeles, 310.668.9074)
* 1738 165th St., Hammond, Ind. (Chicago, 219.844.4163)
* 855 El Camino Real, San Bruno, Calif. (San Francisco, 650.871.8710)
* 14104 Woodward Ave., Highland Park, Mich. (Detroit, 313.883.0509)
* 719 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Lacey, Wash. (Seattle, 360.413.7774)
* 1422 North Lombard, Portland, Ore. (503.286.3759)
* 3105 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, Calif. (619.521.4734)
* 540 N Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas, Nev. (702.437.9902)
* 903 North IH 35, Bellmead, Texas (Austin, 254.867.8168)
* 933 Pleasant St., Fall River, Mass. (Providence, 508.235.1093)
Grand Theft Auto IV is rated M for mature audiences. Fans looking for more information about Game Crazy's launch events in their area can go to Game Crazy's online store locator.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink