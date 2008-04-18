Game Crazy Launching GTA IV In US At Midnight

The country's second largest videogame chain is getting isn't content with merely having all of their stores opening up at midnight for the launch of Grand Theft Auto IV. Game Crazy is also hosting the Extreme GTA IV Experience at 10 locations scattered across the U.S., featuring prizes, limited-edition merchandise, and an exclusive GTA IV faceplate for the Xbox 360. Gamers attending the 'Experience' will also get a special text to win number that enters them in a drawing for two plane tickets to anywhere in the U.S. and $US 1,000 in mad money.

"New Grand Theft Auto games are always a huge event in the gaming community and this one is sure to be no exception," said Wes Sand, senior vice president at Game Crazy. "Rockstar has outdone itself again by making GTA IV completely immersive and interactive. Our customers have been eagerly anticipating this game's arrival. This is a launch they won't forget."

Hit the jump for a full list of the stores hosting the 8PM events on the 28th, as well as a picture of the faceplate!