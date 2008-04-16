Game Magazine Cover Was For Sale... Literally

Wow. Living in Japan, I didn't know that US game magazine covers actually were so blatantly for sale. But apparently they are! This month's Official Xbox Magazine features perforated Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas cover that reads "ADVERTISEMENT" on it. Once removed, the actual cover is revealed. (This month it's Fallout 3!) Ads are very much a part of print media or any media — something's got to pay the rent! But, creating a doppelganger cover?

Print Media Confirmed Dead [Insert Credit]