Gamebryo Evokes Wii Sadness

Is Gamebryo the most powerful game engine available for the Wii? Polish developer Nibris seems to think so. They've tapped Gamebryo to power their upcoming black and white adventure game Sadness, and they're saying the engine lets them achieve the impossible on Nintendo's plucky little.
"Without a doubt, Gamebryo is the most powerful engine available for the Wii. After getting familiar with the engine several months ago we made the decision to choose Gamebryo. Since then, our team has been working on Sadness and we are quite impressed," said Tomasz Wisniowski, Project Manager of Nibris. "We will have quite a few graphical effects in our game, which some believe are impossible to attain on the Wii. Gamebryo helped make it possible. We are firmly convinced we made the right choice."
So what exactly is impossible on the Wii? Well nothing now. Gamebryo has apparently ruined that for us, making it possible, therefore negating the whole impossible thing. Oh well, moving along.
Highly-Anticipated Wii Game, Sadness, Chooses Emergent's Gamebryo
CALABASAS, Calif. (April XX, 2008) -Emergent Game Technologies announced today that the highly-anticipated psychological thriller Sadness for Wii™ is being built on the Gamebryo game development platform. The first Wii title to be presented entirely in black-and-white is in development by Poland-based game studio Nibris. Taking place prior to World War I, Sadness is a crime noir thriller with richly detailed characters and an engaging storyline.
"From the early stages of pre-production with Sadness, Nibris realised that they would need development technology that allowed for an extreme amount of flexibility in the creative process, which is a cornerstone of the Gamebryo framework," said Geoffrey Selzer, CEO of Emergent. "Sadness is designed to push the bounds of Wii technically and creatively. We are thrilled to be a part of Nibris' ground-breaking product. We're really looking forward to playing Sadness on Wii."
Gamebryo gives Nibris' developers a considerable head start by implementing numerous Wii development features that do not typically come with standard SDKs. Loaded with rendering and animation tools, a Wii-specific viewer, extensive libraries and APIs to simplify pipeline integration, Gamebryo provides Wii teams everything they need to optimise and deliver visually stunning games on time and on budget.
Sadness is a horror adventure game aimed at adults with strong nerves. Players will need to confront their greatest fears and protect themselves in hopes of not getting trapped inside the main character's nightmare. The game has eight different extreme endings each with their own premise, which are assigned to a player based on specific factors during the game. To compliment the intense gameplay, the Wii-mote and Wii Nunchuk control the main character's hands so players feel as though they are in the psychological thriller.
I work for an australian game developer and I can tell you without a doubt, that gambryo is a piece of utter garbage for any console.. infact it shouldnt even be considered an engine or a world builder as much as it is simply a multi-platform export tool for game assets. It deserves no place in the game industry today and is guaranteed to fade away - hopefully sooner than later. I've seen their tech demos for upcoming technology and it's just well outdated unoriginal crap copied from read engines, one idea at a time.
Burn gamebryo, burn!