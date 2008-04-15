The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gamebryo Evokes Wii Sadness

Is Gamebryo the most powerful game engine available for the Wii? Polish developer Nibris seems to think so. They've tapped Gamebryo to power their upcoming black and white adventure game Sadness, and they're saying the engine lets them achieve the impossible on Nintendo's plucky little.

"Without a doubt, Gamebryo is the most powerful engine available for the Wii. After getting familiar with the engine several months ago we made the decision to choose Gamebryo. Since then, our team has been working on Sadness and we are quite impressed," said Tomasz Wisniowski, Project Manager of Nibris. "We will have quite a few graphical effects in our game, which some believe are impossible to attain on the Wii. Gamebryo helped make it possible. We are firmly convinced we made the right choice."

So what exactly is impossible on the Wii? Well nothing now. Gamebryo has apparently ruined that for us, making it possible, therefore negating the whole impossible thing. Oh well, moving along.

Gamebryo Breathes Life Into Wii's First Black-And-White Horror Title

Highly-Anticipated Wii Game, Sadness, Chooses Emergent's Gamebryo

CALABASAS, Calif. (April XX, 2008) -Emergent Game Technologies announced today that the highly-anticipated psychological thriller Sadness for Wii™ is being built on the Gamebryo game development platform. The first Wii title to be presented entirely in black-and-white is in development by Poland-based game studio Nibris. Taking place prior to World War I, Sadness is a crime noir thriller with richly detailed characters and an engaging storyline.

"Without a doubt, Gamebryo is the most powerful engine available for the Wii. After getting familiar with the engine several months ago we made the decision to choose Gamebryo. Since then, our team has been working on Sadness and we are quite impressed," said Tomasz Wisniowski, Project Manager of Nibris. "We will have quite a few graphical effects in our game, which some believe are impossible to attain on the Wii. Gamebryo helped make it possible. We are firmly convinced we made the right choice."

"From the early stages of pre-production with Sadness, Nibris realised that they would need development technology that allowed for an extreme amount of flexibility in the creative process, which is a cornerstone of the Gamebryo framework," said Geoffrey Selzer, CEO of Emergent. "Sadness is designed to push the bounds of Wii technically and creatively. We are thrilled to be a part of Nibris' ground-breaking product. We're really looking forward to playing Sadness on Wii."

Gamebryo gives Nibris' developers a considerable head start by implementing numerous Wii development features that do not typically come with standard SDKs. Loaded with rendering and animation tools, a Wii-specific viewer, extensive libraries and APIs to simplify pipeline integration, Gamebryo provides Wii teams everything they need to optimise and deliver visually stunning games on time and on budget.

Sadness is a horror adventure game aimed at adults with strong nerves. Players will need to confront their greatest fears and protect themselves in hopes of not getting trapped inside the main character's nightmare. The game has eight different extreme endings each with their own premise, which are assigned to a player based on specific factors during the game. To compliment the intense gameplay, the Wii-mote and Wii Nunchuk control the main character's hands so players feel as though they are in the psychological thriller.

Comments

  • Anonymous Guest

    I work for an australian game developer and I can tell you without a doubt, that gambryo is a piece of utter garbage for any console.. infact it shouldnt even be considered an engine or a world builder as much as it is simply a multi-platform export tool for game assets. It deserves no place in the game industry today and is guaranteed to fade away - hopefully sooner than later. I've seen their tech demos for upcoming technology and it's just well outdated unoriginal crap copied from read engines, one idea at a time.

    Burn gamebryo, burn!

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    I'm not surprised - I've had a pretty prominent developer tell me the same thing. Obviously they put it a lot more politely. :)

    I'd say Oblivion has given the engine its good reputation among gamers. I can't say whether it's accurate or not, but the popularity of UE 3 over it, and pretty much anything else, is a solid indicator of what developers prefer.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles