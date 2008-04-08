GameCity 3 - This Time It's The Third

Nottingham England's second annual gaming celebration and tea party was a huge success, and since no one anyone really knew all that well died during the preceedings, GameCity is returning for a 3rd round this October! Bringing together industry veterans, students, developers, fans, and possibly a few enterprising beggars across a wide variety of venues spanning an entire city, from lecture halls to movie theatres, classrooms to Indian restaurants. It all sounds quite lovely. Just ask Lorne Lanning, who used to make video games:

"It looks like our industry might have found its first Sundance. GameCity is a unique approach to a videogame festival that seems long overdue," Lorne Lanning.

This year's event will run October 30th through November 31st, meaning they could very well slip in a spooktacular or two before the weekend is out. Perhaps it is time I finally secure myself a passport and take my first tentative steps off U.S. soil.

GameCity loves Gatecrasher

New Venue for 2008 event

Special season *just* for students who want to enter the industry

More tea-parties confirmed

Dates to span popular pagan celebration

Nottingham UK, 30th October, 1st November. Now into its third year of ground-breaking games, premiere screenings, exclusive appearances - GameCity continues to bring you what other festivals can't. And a little of what they won't. Building on the success of the the previous two years, GameCity 3 promises buck the trend of phoning in lazy sequels by delivering a brilliant third installment where even Spider-Man and the Godfather couldn't.

GameCity is a festival celebrating the culture and potential of videogames, bringing the people who play them into contact with the people who make them - and who want to make them. Taking place across an entire city, GameCity brings gaming to huge variety of venues - from cinemas and market squares, to restaurants, cafes and schools. It remains the only event in the world to bring developers, students and lovers of interesting culture together in Indian restaurants.

Strongly supported by the games industry - GameCity is also unique in the way it bridges the divide between gaming and the wider world. The festival is perhaps the most visible example yet of the public sector stepping up and explicitly supporting the development of the games industry. Iain Simons, festival director commented, "We're delighted with the support that the festival has gained from the City of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University - its lead partner. It feels like a real milestone on the journey to mainstream culture for interactive entertainment that an event like this can happen at all - and then be embraced by the public sector."

"GameCity shows us how a videogame shindig should be run" - Edge.

Running from 30 Oct to the 1st November, this is one Halloween party not to be missed.

www.gamecity.org