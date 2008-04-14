Games Are Bigger Than Movies? I Did Not Know

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Movies, games, FIGHT! Electronic Arts' honcho John Riccitiello has his finger on the pulse of something and noticed that movie people are worried about big time video games. When not trying to take over Grand Theft Auto IV publisher Take-Two, Riccitiello says:

There is more interest today from Hollywood to make movies out of our games than there is interest in our industry to make games out of their movies. There's a big reset happening now...

The buzz in Hollywood, which I heard from some Hollywood folks is people are worried whether Iron Man the movie is going to get killed by Grand Theft Auto the game. I don't think I've ever heard of that before.

Apparently, Riccitiello was under a rock or something when Halo 3 launched.
