Games For Windows Moves Online

Games for Windows: The Official Magazine (formerly known as Computer Gaming World) has announced that the publication is pulling from the printed market to be hosted at 1UP.com. Games for Windows itself only made it through 17 issues before ceasing traditional publication.

Despite knowing that my own place of work is part of the cause greater, the death of so many print publications is unfortunate. So in the midst of all the "great opportunity" euphemisms, it's refreshing to see editor-in-chief Jeff Green liken the experience to "the passing of a loved one" with unrestrained melodrama. Those with standing subscriptions will be contacted shortly.

Games For Windows Magazine Moves Online [1UP]

