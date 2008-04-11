The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

For all the hate and bile often thrown at gaming, EA's Peter Moore says they're going to change the world. Make us happy, the world better, EA richer. Peter Moore believes in games. Taking a page from the Nintendo handbook, he says:

Games have a key role to play in health and wellness. People will be able to do things with games in their own houses that they just can't do at the gym. And it's not just about making yourself stronger and healthier but also smarter and happier.

Games have the power to make people happy and to make the world a better place. And I do mean the world, because we are now opening up massive new markets like China and India that will bring billions of gamers

And billions of dollars for EA.
Games Will Change The World [MVUK][Pic]

