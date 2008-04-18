The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GameStop Announces Spider-Man: Web Of Shadows

It is a sad day when I have to find out about a new Spider-Man game from a blurry photo of a GameStop sales circular. Kotokuite ReidP snapped this shot of the in-store ad for the "just announced" game, complete with Bioshock-ish link to a not-yet-active website where you can vote for which gift you receive for preordering the game. I'd expect official word from Activision any moment now on how they are going to maintain the Spider-Man license's downward spiral. In the meantime, I'd go for T-shirt. Figurines get lost, posters tear, but t-shirts are forever, or at least until the pits rot out.

