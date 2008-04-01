GameStop Buys Norway's Free Record Shop

Folks in Norway who preferred buying video games at the local Free Record Shop instead of GameStop will soon have no real choice in the matter, as GameStop announces an agreement to purchase 100% of the Norwegian branch of the popular retailer. All 49 FRS locations throughout Norway will undergo rebranding once the transaction closes early next month. Says GameStop CEO, Dick Fontaine:

"We look forward to expanding our productive business model in the Norwegian market and partnering with the knowledgeable and energetic store personnel at Free Record Shop. This transaction is another step in our strategy of bringing more video game stores to growth markets around the world."

Not sure how rebranding existing video game stores are GameStop counts as "bringing more", but then I suppose I am not the CEO of a large company. Free Record Store also has locations in The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Finland, though it wouldn't surprise me if this agreement were only the first step in a move to acquire those as well.