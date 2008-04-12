GameStop Details Fallout 3 Collector's Edition

Dammit, I knew I should have hit up eBay earlier. GameStop has the details on the collector's edition of Fallout 3 due out this spring, and some of the contents look rather familiar. For $US 20 more than the normal edition ($US 79.99 console, $US 69.99 PC), you'll be receiving the much-coveted Vault Boy bobble head in all its encephalitic glory, a hardcover Art of Fallout 3 book, a Making of Fallout 3 DVD, and the game itself. All of this comes neatly packaged in a completely customised Fallout 3 lunch box, which I now have in both broken and non-broken varieties, thanks to the lovely folks at Bethesda. This is one collector's edition that seems well worth an extra $US 20, unless of course you already own half of it.

Fallout 3 Collector's Edition [GameStop]