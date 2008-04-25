Surprise - GameStop is hosting midnight openings for Grand Theft Auto IV! Okay, not so much a surprise. GameStop has announced that over 3,500 of their stores across the U.S. will be opening at midnight to sell Rockstar's latest masterpiece, with most stores hosting special events starting at 9PM on Monday the 28th, complete with trivia contests (what is doing a hooker, Alex?) and Grand Theft Auto character lookalike contests. You can hit up their official list to see which stores will be open, though it is a pretty safe bet that unless your GameStop is in one of those uptight malls that doesn't want possibly armed young adults wandering around with firearms after regular hours you'll be golden.
GameStop's Nationwide GTA IV Launch Events
