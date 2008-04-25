The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GameStop's Nationwide GTA IV Launch Events

Surprise - GameStop is hosting midnight openings for Grand Theft Auto IV! Okay, not so much a surprise. GameStop has announced that over 3,500 of their stores across the U.S. will be opening at midnight to sell Rockstar's latest masterpiece, with most stores hosting special events starting at 9PM on Monday the 28th, complete with trivia contests (what is doing a hooker, Alex?) and Grand Theft Auto character lookalike contests. You can hit up their official list to see which stores will be open, though it is a pretty safe bet that unless your GameStop is in one of those uptight malls that doesn't want possibly armed young adults wandering around with firearms after regular hours you'll be golden.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles