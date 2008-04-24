The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gaming Leads to Less Tree Climbing, Which Leads to Weak Children

Time for another installment of "Games Are Evil." In today's episode, British tabloid Daily Mail points out they prevent children from falling out of trees, making the "Xbox Generation" weaker than, we assume, the "NES Generation" or the "Atari 2600 Generation". According to recent, hard hitting data:

In 2006/07 - the latest year for which data is available - 1,067 children under 15 needed medical assistance for tree falls. In 1999/00 the figure was 1,823.

Meanwhile, the number of youngsters under 15 admitted to A&E after bed falls in 2006/07 was 2,531, up from 2,226 in 1999/2000.

The figures lend weight to the Government's campaign to get more children away from computer games and into the great outdoors.

Fascinating. Good thing the UK Government isn't spending its time worrying about petty things like unemployment and crime. That'd be a major waste of effort.
Tree Climbing Down [Daily Mail via MCVK][Pic]

Comments

  • Wombat Guest

    I looked at this and I just couldn't stop laughing.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles