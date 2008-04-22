The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gears 2: "Bigger, Better, More Badass"

"Badass" is apparently the order of the day when it comes to Gears of War 2. I wasn't keeping an exact count, but the word was said at least ten times during the Gears of War 2 presentation at New York Comic Con yesterday, where Epic president Mike Capps, Gears 2 writer Joshua Ortega, and Randy Falk of NECA, who makes the Gears figures, talked about the upcoming game.

NECA's Falk hopes that, like the recently-announced comic book series, the Gears figure series will play a role in helping fans feel more connected to the story and characters of the upcoming game. The picture shown here is a frankly amazing "Exploding Head Locust" figurine that was on display at Comic Con. My crummy photograph, with the glare from the display case, unfortunately couldn't capture the whole fabulously grotesque splatter effect.

