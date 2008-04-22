Gears 2 Gameplay Footage Hits May 9

Jonesing for your first taste of Gears of War 2 gameplay footage? Fortunately you don't have too long to wait.
Gametrailers TV just secured themselves the first in-game footage from the game. The bad news? It won't be airing until May 9 at 1 a.m. The good news? The footage, which features Marcus Fenix, includes a special introduction by bunny-loving Epic game designer Cliff Bleszinski.
