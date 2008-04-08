The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gears 2 Info Spews Forth Like Blood From A Head Wound

The latest issue of Game Informer isn't quite on news-stands yet, but it is in the hands of subscribers. Said issue has a big feature on Gears of War 2's singleplayer, with all kinds of plot, character and gameplay revelations to be found within, all of which has somehow ended up on the internets.Know, then, that the game's drop-in, drop-out co-op play will let the two players select different difficulty levels. And that there's another vehicle mission, only this time in a tank. And that Clifford Bleszinski says "We have creatures that make the Brumak look like a baby panda bear". And that there's a ton of new characters introduced, with Cole & Baird not with you at the start of the game. Should be enough to get you excited, but hey, if it's not, you could always scrape the pennies together and get a copy of the mag yourself. You cheap bastard.
Game Informer May 2008 Issue [SHOTEH FOCK OP @ NeoGAF]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles