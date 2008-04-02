Gears of War 2 Invades New York Comic Con



Gears of War 2 will be getting a brief airing at this year's New York Comic Con by Epic Games President Michael Capps and Gears 2 scriptwriter Joshua Ortega, of Microsoft Game Studios, the show announced today.

There aren't really any details about what exactly they two will discuss about the upcoming Epic game, but the presentation is set for the morning of the last day of the show.

The show, which runs from April 18 through April 20, will also play host to exhibitors Konami, Namco Bandai, Square-Enix and Ubisoft who will be conducting their own demos and videos. On April 20, the show's last day, the show will have a dozen panel discussions about different facets of gaming including "video game journalism", writing for video games and how to get started in the industry.

New York Comic Con (NYCC), the second largest popular culture event in the United States, today announces many of the video game highlights during its 2008 event, April 18-20, at the Jacob K. Javits Centre in New York City. With an expanded focus on video games, this year's conference includes a look into the award-winning Gears of War franchise and the upcoming Gears of War 2 for the Xbox 360 by Epic Games President Michael Capps and Gears of War 2 scriptwriter Joshua Ortega of Microsoft Game Studios.

New York Comic Con is proud to welcome exhibitors including Konami, Namco Bandai, Square-Enix, and Ubisoft; some of the biggest names in the interactive entertainment industry. These exhibitors will present their current hits and preview the summer's biggest titles from the show floor. While these demos and videos will be enough to satisfy any gamer, they are just the tip of the iceberg. New York Comic Con will present a special gamer summit on Sunday, April 20, with 12 panel discussions led by video game industry leaders. NYCC's gamer summit was created with the guidance of TenTonHammer.com and Themis Media, publishers of cutting-edge sites like The Escapist Magazine and WarCry Network. The summit will showcase games including Age of Conan, EvE Online, Iron Man, Warhammer Online, and studios including CCP, FunCom, Turbine, and 38 Studios. The summit will also feature round table discussions and topics ranging from video game journalism and writing for video games, to starting a career in the video game industry.

The gamer summit will begin with a presentation by Michael Capps, president of Epic Games, and Joshua Ortega, the scriptwriter behind Gears of War 2, discussing the origin of the Gears of War saga, its unprecedented success, and offering a glimpse into this year's upcoming Gears of War 2.

As a benefit to attendees, this year's show also features an exciting mix of celebrity guests including: Stan Lee (creator of X-Men and Spider-Man), Mike Mignola (creator of Hellboy), Ron Perlman and Selma Blair (stars of Hellboy II), Guillermo del Toro (director of Hellboy II), Frank Miller (creator of Sin City and 300), Seth Green and Matthew Senreich (creators of Robot Chicken), John Cho and Kal Penn (stars of Harold and Kumar), Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer (creators of The Venture Bros.), and Eva Mendes (star of Ghost Rider).

ABOUT MICHAEL CAPPS:

Dr. Michael Capps is the president of Epic Games, creator of the multimillion-selling, award-winning Unreal series and 2006 Game of the Year, Gears of War. Epic is responsible for the Unreal Engine, the underlying technology that powers a range of games including 2K Games' 2007 Game of the Year, BioShock, and BioWare's 2007 RPG of the Year, Mass Effect. Epic's Unreal Engine 3 is the current holder and three-time consecutive winner of Game Developer magazine's Front Line award for Best Engine. Under Michael's leadership, Epic has been recognised as Studio of the Year by Spike TV, Developer of the Year by Official Xbox Magazine, and Large Company of the Year by the North Carolina Technology Association. Michael serves on the board of directors for the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) and the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS), two leading organizations committed to advancing the interests of the game development and entertainment software communities. Prior to entering the game industry, Michael served as a professor at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA, where he specialised in defence and entertainment collaboration, virtual reality, and computer graphics. While at the Naval Postgraduate School, Michael was also the producer, designer and lead programmer for America's Army, the official military action game sponsored by the U.S. Army.

ABOUT JOSHUA ORTEGA:

Ortega is a Seattle-based writer whose work spans nearly the entire spectrum of the popular arts. He has written for every major American comic book company including Marvel, DC Comics, Dark Horse, Image, Top Cow, TOKYOPOP, Dynamite Entertainment and more, working on high-profile properties such as Star Wars, Spider-Man, Star Trek, Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer, and Battlestar Galactica. A former journalist, Ortega is also the author of the critically acclaimed novel ((FREQUENCIES)), co-writer of the short film "...loves Martha," and has worked on a wide variety of Xbox 360 titles for Microsoft Game Studios, including the upcoming Gears of War 2.