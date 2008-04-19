Gears Of War Getting Comic Book Treatment

DC's WildStorm imprint is quickly becoming the go-to comics label for the video game industry. They've already got World of Warcraft and the recently announced Prototype, and now Epic and DC announce that Gears Of War will be getting the ongoing comic book series treatment as well.

"We are thrilled to be working with DC Comics to further bring to life the Gears of War universe. A lot of our developers are huge comic fans, and have loved the personas and chronicles unique to DC Comics since childhood," said Dr. Michael Capps, president of Epic Games. "The Gears of War storyline and characters that millions of gamers have come to cherish will be a perfect fit under the WildStorm imprint."

Debuting in October, the comic book series will begin with a story that bridges the events between the first game and Gears of War 2. This is getting to be just evil. Soon I'll be back to the weekly, overly expensive trips to the comic store I thought I had gotten out of my system 7 years ago. Curse you DC!