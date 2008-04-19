Gears Of War Getting Comic Book Treatment

DC's WildStorm imprint is quickly becoming the go-to comics label for the video game industry. They've already got World of Warcraft and the recently announced Prototype, and now Epic and DC announce that Gears Of War will be getting the ongoing comic book series treatment as well.
"We are thrilled to be working with DC Comics to further bring to life the Gears of War universe. A lot of our developers are huge comic fans, and have loved the personas and chronicles unique to DC Comics since childhood," said Dr. Michael Capps, president of Epic Games. "The Gears of War storyline and characters that millions of gamers have come to cherish will be a perfect fit under the WildStorm imprint."
Debuting in October, the comic book series will begin with a story that bridges the events between the first game and Gears of War 2. This is getting to be just evil. Soon I'll be back to the weekly, overly expensive trips to the comic store I thought I had gotten out of my system 7 years ago. Curse you DC!
DC Comics And Epic Games Announce Plans For Comic Book Series Based On Hit 'Gears Of War' Video Game Franchise
New York, NY - April 18, 2008 - DC Comics, the largest English-language comic book publisher in the world, in partnership with Epic Games, Inc., announced plans today to publish a comic book series based on the hugely popular action video game franchise Gears of War. The series is slated to debut from DC's WildStorm publishing imprint in October. More details about the series, including the creative team, will be released at a later date.
The winner of over 30 Game of the Year awards, Gears of War for Xbox 360 and PC features amazing tactical action and multiplayer excitement. The plot thrusts gamers into a deep and harrowing story of humankind's epic battle for survival against the Locust Horde, a nightmarish race of creatures that surface from the bowels of the planet. Gears of War 2, which continues the story of Marcus Fenix and Delta Squad in an epic saga of survival, loss and retribution, is the sequel to the blockbuster game that sold over 4.5 million copies and redefined the third-person tactical action game genre. Gears of War 2 is being developed exclusively for Xbox 360 and will launch this November.
"Big guns and monsters — what a perfect comic book for WildStorm! We have an opportunity to work closely with Epic to add to the canon of the Gears of War mythos, so you can imagine how excited we all are, said Hank Kanalz, VP - General Manager, WildStorm. "Epic sets the bar very high, in graphics, story, and gameplay — and expect no less from our series, starting with our lead-in arc that fills in the gaps between the first game and the upcoming sequel."
