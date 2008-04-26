The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gears of War Nerf Lancer Up For Auction

Nerf enthusiast "Forsaken_angel24", whom you may remember from his Gears Of War-style lancer Nerf gun mod, has decided to sell the aforementioned Gears Of War-style lancer Nerf gun mod on eBay. The winner of said auction will walk away with a one-of-a-kind Lancer, two modded quick reload clips and fifty "Stefans." Those are the foam darts for those of us who know little of the Nerf modding community. Just think of the nerdy Nerfy fun you'll have!

Forsaken_angel24 presents Nerf Lancer. Shoots 90+ feet. [eBay - thanks, Joe!]

Comments

  • ajax Guest

    when does the auction end, how do i enter...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles