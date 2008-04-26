Gears of War Nerf Lancer Up For Auction

Nerf enthusiast "Forsaken_angel24", whom you may remember from his Gears Of War-style lancer Nerf gun mod, has decided to sell the aforementioned Gears Of War-style lancer Nerf gun mod on eBay. The winner of said auction will walk away with a one-of-a-kind Lancer, two modded quick reload clips and fifty "Stefans." Those are the foam darts for those of us who know little of the Nerf modding community. Just think of the nerdy Nerfy fun you'll have!

Forsaken_angel24 presents Nerf Lancer. Shoots 90+ feet. [eBay - thanks, Joe!]