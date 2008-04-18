The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GelaSkins Arrive For PSP And DS

Most laptop fans will have heard of GelaSkins, protective/decorative covers that can be stuck and unstuck to your favourite gadgets with extreme ease. Now GelaSkins has just announced that they'll begin selling DS and PSP cases as well. For $US 20 a pop, the covers aren't super cheap, but they really are well-printed with very rich colours. Also of note: PSP and DS GelaSkins include clear screen protectors and PSP versions include matchy-matchy seamless wallpaper. Oooooh! Fancy! More shots after the jump:



Gaming Skins Are Here [GelaSkins]

