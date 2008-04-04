Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 Has Been Rated

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2—an unannounced game—has gotten a rating by the OFLC. We'll let your brain go through all the implications for a moment. And then we'll say it. Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 appears to actually exist. Also of note, the title is designated as "multi platform" in the description. Does that mean we'll see the sequel on PSN...or maybe a portable? Possibly.

Sure the news not official, but who cares? We're celebrating all night long until Activision comes around with cops and starts busting heads, shattering dreams and putting those annoying dents into all of our plastic cups.



GEOMETRY WARS RETRO EVOLVED 2 Game (Multi Platform) [OFLC via XBLAH]