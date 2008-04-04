The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 Has Been Rated

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2—an unannounced game—has gotten a rating by the OFLC. We'll let your brain go through all the implications for a moment. And then we'll say it. Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 appears to actually exist. Also of note, the title is designated as "multi platform" in the description. Does that mean we'll see the sequel on PSN...or maybe a portable? Possibly.

Sure the news not official, but who cares? We're celebrating all night long until Activision comes around with cops and starts busting heads, shattering dreams and putting those annoying dents into all of our plastic cups.

GEOMETRY WARS RETRO EVOLVED 2 Game (Multi Platform) [OFLC via XBLAH]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles