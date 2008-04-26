German Govnt Approves Possible Take-Two Acquisition

In a late afternoon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, Electronic Arts reports that the German Federal Cartel Office has OKed the planned acquisition of Take-Two by EA.

"In addition to our filing under the HSR Act with the DOJ and FTC, on March 25, 2008, Purchaser made a pre-merger filing with the German competition authorities. On April 24, 2008, Purchaser was notified by the German Federal Cartel Office that the proposed transaction had been cleared."

It does not appear that the Federal Trade Commission nor the Department of Justice have ruled either way on the filing. The current offer for the attempted hostile take over stands at $25.74 a share and expires on May 16.