The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Germany Defeated, Company Of Heroes Heads For China

Even now, Company of Heroes shines as an example of a PC RTS done right. And while it's been successful in the West, THQ and Relic can smell the cash money-making potential from the Chinese market wafting in through their windows, and they're interested. Speaking with 1UP/GFW, Relic have explained that they've got a "five year plan" for China, one that involves a persistent-world RTS with the ability for players to "build their character up from private to general through new multiplayer cooperative missions, gameplay modes, and player-versus-player combat". Hope this isn't just for the Chinese market, because that sounds pretty neat. Can we have it too please?
Company of Heroes' Next Theatre of Operations [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles