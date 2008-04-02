Germany Defeated, Company Of Heroes Heads For China

Even now, Company of Heroes shines as an example of a PC RTS done right. And while it's been successful in the West, THQ and Relic can smell the cash money-making potential from the Chinese market wafting in through their windows, and they're interested. Speaking with 1UP/GFW, Relic have explained that they've got a "five year plan" for China, one that involves a persistent-world RTS with the ability for players to "build their character up from private to general through new multiplayer cooperative missions, gameplay modes, and player-versus-player combat". Hope this isn't just for the Chinese market, because that sounds pretty neat. Can we have it too please?
