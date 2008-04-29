Get Australian GTA IV For $78 At Big W

If you're still looking to pick up Grand Theft Auto IV and don't mind the Australian version, Big W is selling the game for $78. Not convinced, here's the page with tasty confirmation.

Maths not being my strongest subject, I whacked this one into the calculator. It works out to be $41 off the RRP. I'm sure there are other retailers selling it for below what Rockstar's asking, but this is the lowest I've seen.

Big W Entertainment > Grand Theft Auto IV [Big W, thanks Hal]