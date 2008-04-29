Ghostbusters Wii/DS Connectivity Sounds Great

Down on the Wii version of Ghostbusters, are you? Think it's too casual, too cartoony for your tastes? That's because you're not in possession of all the facts. Red Fly - the dev team behind the Wii/PS2 version of the game - have said that in the Wii version, you'll be able to wirelessly connect your DS to the Wii and...use it as a PKE Meter. For real! As real as a full-torso apparition! And just as amazing.

Ghostbusters allows you to connect DS to Wii as PKE meter [VG247]