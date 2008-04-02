The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gingerbread: Tapping the Casual Cake Market

Some hardcore cakers (coughFaheycough) will tell you that Gingerbread cakes aren't in fact cakes. Well that's insane. Take for instance this amazing Companion Cube cake created by surprise birthday cake given to Game Cake's reader Fred Zeleny by his mum. Sure there's no frosting, really. Sure it lacks toppings. (Not even a whisp of fan-fave Ganache). But it's sweet, you eat it, and it's about a game. I think what Zeleny's mum has taught us all is that the audience for game cakes is much broader than what the big cake companies will have us believe. Sure the triple-A Mario cakes will always be top sellers, but that doesn't mean you can't have a success with something as simple and down-to-earth as gingerbread.

Gingerbread Companion Cube [GameCakes]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles