G.I.R.L. Game Design Contest Now Live

Flynn wasn't super impressed by the GDC unveiling of Sony Online Entertainment's G.I.R.L. (Gamers In Real Life) program, but that didn't stop SOE from kicking off their first game design competition for the program.

The GIRL Game Design Competition scholarship is only open to current students of any The Art Institute schools and will reward one winner up to $US 10,000 towards tuition for his or her education at The Art Institute school at which he or she is currently enrolled. The winner will also receive a paid internship of up to ten weeks at one of the Sony Online Entertainment studios (located in Austin, Denver, San Diego and Seattle; room, board, transportation and living expenses not included).

To enter you need to complete an application and submit three pieces of concept art, a 500 word essay decribing the art, another 500 word essay describing why you want to work in the video games industry, how you could improve the image of women within video games and how your improvements could facilitate the creation of games that more women will play.

I strongly suggest pitching work on more IMAGINE games, just not the one's we've talked about.

G.I.R.L. Scholarship