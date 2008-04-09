Girlfriend Plays Bioshock, Says Funny Things



Simon over at Lava Level has again put his talkative girlfriend through another game and recorded the result. This time its 2K's Bioshock. As you'd expect, there are a couple of great lines, including my favourite: "I know you're a bad guy, because everyone in this game's a bad guy". Prophetic, no?

Just be careful Simon. This sort of thing is great the first few times, but it can lose its appeal if you overdo it. I think it's great right now though.

GF Bioshock [Lava Level, thanks Simon]