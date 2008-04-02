Girlfriend Plays Team Fortress 2 For The First Time, Apologises For Owning



Girls play games. Of course they do! I know many people of the female persuasion who enjoy blasting with a shotgun or tank rushing noobs in C&C 3. They know exactly what they're doing and how to do it.

But what if they don't?

Take tipster Simon Cottee's girlfriend, who was subjected to a rather long session of Valve's Team Fortress 2. I imagine anyone who starts playing Team Fortress 2 without much knowledge of the game, or even games in general, would react in a similar way as Simon's lady. But dudes just aren't as cute or as funny as girls.

So press play and enjoy such classic lines as "How come I can't go through doors?" and "What's the point of being invisible if I can't shoot you?" The best part? When she apologises for killing guys on the opposing team.

