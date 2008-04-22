Gish 2 To Advance Blob Technology By, Like, Light Years

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Unreal Engine may be pioneering Meat Cube Physics technology with the latest updates shown at GDC, but it can't match the authentic 2D blob calculating power of Whatever Is Powering Gish 2. With a staggering 128 (!!!) independent blob particles, we'll soon be experiencing the next generation of gelatinous mound rendering when Gish 2 ships. The best part about this clip is that it informs me that Gish 2 is in development. We're all winners!

  • antzpantz Guest

    Make the blob more "liquid metal"-like then we can have our own T-1000 to play with.

    0
  • christian Guest

    Mike Patton's done voices for The Darkness and Bionic Commando. Maybe he's getting in on Gish 2....

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    EXCELLENT use of blob technology. Now I'm going to sit back and wait for Blobby Volleyball: Online - the MMO.

    (You KNOW it would be awesome. Don't try to deny it.)

    *Cricket sound*

    0

