The Unreal Engine may be pioneering Meat Cube Physics technology with the latest updates shown at GDC, but it can't match the authentic 2D blob calculating power of Whatever Is Powering Gish 2. With a staggering 128 (!!!) independent blob particles, we'll soon be experiencing the next generation of gelatinous mound rendering when Gish 2 ships. The best part about this clip is that it informs me that Gish 2 is in development. We're all winners!
Gish 2 To Advance Blob Technology By, Like, Light Years
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Make the blob more "liquid metal"-like then we can have our own T-1000 to play with.