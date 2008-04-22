Gish 2 To Advance Blob Technology By, Like, Light Years

The Unreal Engine may be pioneering Meat Cube Physics technology with the latest updates shown at GDC, but it can't match the authentic 2D blob calculating power of Whatever Is Powering Gish 2. With a staggering 128 (!!!) independent blob particles, we'll soon be experiencing the next generation of gelatinous mound rendering when Gish 2 ships. The best part about this clip is that it informs me that Gish 2 is in development. We're all winners!