Goku Will Die In Second Dragonball Movie (Huh?)

Sigh. Producer of the Dragonball movie Tim Van Rellim has revealed that Goku will apparently die in the next Dragonball flick adapted by Hollywood. (Bwah? Mistranslation?) Oh, m'kay, sure, whatever! War of the Worlds actor Justin Chatwin is filling out the orange training suit in the upcoming movie. While originally thought the film was pushed back to next year, the producer now says they're gunning for a late summer or October release. About shooting the flim in Mexico, Van Rellim says:



Durango has been a phenomenal place to shoot. We had many sets and the truth never felt paparazzi or harassment of the press and elsewhere and in other productions. It is a very quiet place, we were treated very well.

Because no one cared and those who did wanted you all to stop? No! We kid.

