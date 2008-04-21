Goku Will Die In Second Dragonball Movie (Huh?)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sigh. Producer of the Dragonball movie Tim Van Rellim has revealed that Goku will apparently die in the next Dragonball flick adapted by Hollywood. (Bwah? Mistranslation?) Oh, m'kay, sure, whatever! War of the Worlds actor Justin Chatwin is filling out the orange training suit in the upcoming movie. While originally thought the film was pushed back to next year, the producer now says they're gunning for a late summer or October release. About shooting the flim in Mexico, Van Rellim says:

Durango has been a phenomenal place to shoot. We had many sets and the truth never felt paparazzi or harassment of the press and elsewhere and in other productions. It is a very quiet place, we were treated very well.

Because no one cared and those who did wanted you all to stop? No! We kid.
Goku Dying, Dude [El Siglo via Dragonball: The Movie]

Comments

  • Peroso Guest

    EVERYONE LISTEN UP!!!!
    MANY OF YOU SEEM TO BE GETTING SOMETHING DISASTROUSLY WRONG!!!!
    STEPHEN CHOW IS NEITHER THE DIRECTOR NOR IS HE PRODUCING THIS FLICK!!!!
    In fact, for more than six months none of his ideas have been accepted by Fox. Remember how Fox snubbed all his casting suggestions, many of which actually fit the characters?
    Besides, Chow was too busy with CJ7 when this was filming, so there's definitely no way he's going to affect what's in this movie.
    Putting Stephen Chow on the staff list when he's doing nothing's just a cheap ploy by Fox to cheat Stephen Chow's fans into the cinemas, and now many of his fans in China are beginning to ignore this film.

    

