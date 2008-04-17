I didn't really warm to GT5 Prologue. Too sterile, too slow, too broken. But hey, what the hell do I know. You might love the series so much you're willing to overlook these flaws and go ahead and drop $US 40 on it. If that sounds like you, know that the downloadable, PSN version of the game is due to appear for download at midnight tonight if you reside on America's east coast, or 9pm if you live along the fringes of the great Pacific Ocean.
Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Ready For US Download Tonight
