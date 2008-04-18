Grand Theft Auto IV Has So Gone Gold

Grand Theft Auto IV has gone gold. Ben Feder, CEO of the game's publisher Take Two, confirmed that GTA IV was "in production and in trucks en route to retailers". The MA15+ rated game is out on the Xbox 360 and the PS3 April 29. There will be pandemonium. You can bet on it.
