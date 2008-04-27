Grand Theft Auto IV Is In The House

Rockstar Games and the UPS corporation—sorry for calling you Fed Ex yesterday!—came through in a major way this morning, dropping off a hot (but legit) copy of Grand Theft Auto IV at Kotaku Towers West. Naturally, I took an appropriate amount of time playing the game before posting that it had arrived. But this isn't one of those disgusting bragging posts, where some schmuck editor taunts you with an early release; it's a reminder.

Our GTA IV review is going live tomorrow morning, 9 AM Pacific/12 PM Eastern in the easy-to-read Kotaku style. After that, expect a handy platform comparison, in which we talk about how GTA IV performs on both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Yes, I've played both quite a bit, so I hope you'll find my nitpicking informative. See you tomorrow!

