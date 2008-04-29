The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Grand Theft Auto IV: Our Review, The Hyperbole, Lots More

In case you stay gaming and Kotaku-free on weekends here's a run down of what you missed yesterday when the Grand Theft Auto IV embargo lifted. Chief among the posts was Mike McWhertor's review of the game, but we also wrote up a comparison of the PS3 and 360 versions, a bit of a rant on the failures of the SIXAXIS and a Q&A loaded FAQ for the curious.

The links are here for your perusal and we plan on running more original coverage this week starting with a look at multiplayer gaming by McMike later today.

Grand Theft Auto IV Review: Life, Liberty City And The Pursuit Of Happiness
SIXAXIS Brings Nothing to GTA IV (But Frustration And Burning Helicopter Chassis)
Which Version Of GTA IV Should You Buy? We Compare The PS3 and 360 Versions
Everything You Wanted To Know About GTA IV
GTA IV Reviews: An Exercise In Hyperbolism

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles