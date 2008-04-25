Grand Theft Auto IV To Benefit PS3s Sales Most, Say Analysts

Video game sales prognosticators predict that Grand Theft Auto IV will sell some 9 to 12 million copies this year, lining the pockets of Take-Two execs and Rockstar Games employees. It may also help the PlayStation 3, at least more so than the Xbox 360, says Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter. It's not just him, either, as BMO Capital Markets' Edward Williams thinks GTA's PlayStation heritage may inspire some to drop the cash on a new PS3.

Sony probably doesn't have much to worry about in Europe, where they'll be shipping a GTA IV hardware bundle. Time will tell whether the GTA fanbase deems the prospect of downloadable content and Xbox Live support more important than Sony's software exclusives like Metal Gear Solid 4 and Gran Turismo 5 as motivating factors in making their console choices. Who else can't wait for April's NPD sales data?! Should be very good times.

Grand Theft Auto 4 may help Sony gain ground [Reuters]