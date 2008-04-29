Grand Theft Fatigue-o

To: Crecente

From: Luke

Re: Interviews, Interviews, Interviews

Say, did you know GTA IV is now on sale? You may have noticed. And I don't know about you, but I'm suffering from a nasty case of GTA fatigue. Both literally and figuratively. Seems all I've done over the past two days is either write about GTA IV or play GTA IV. Don't get me wrong. The game is amazing. It's the ice cream of this season's gaming menu. But a man cannot survive on ice cream alone...

Here's what you missed:

