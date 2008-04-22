Green Gaming To Save Your Conscience, If Not The Planet

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Care about the environment? Course you do. Post-apocalyptic words are fun to roleplay in, not so fun to actually live in. So how can you, as a gamer, cut down on your impact on this precious little planet of ours? 1UP's Lara Crigger has some suggestions, and while some are a little fiddly (like upgrading to "green" components), others you should be able to manage, including setting your PC to sleep mode more often and actually turning your console and TV off, instead of leaving them on standby.
