Here's some in-game footage of Codemaster's upcoming racer GRID. Looks...well, as pretty as a game's going to look through a grainy, low-res embedded web clip. It's funny, I bet if Forza creators Turn 10 inherit the PGR series in Bizarre's absence, this is exactly what the two series' bastard lovechild would look like.
[via vg247]
GRID Footage Gets The Job Done
Now if they take this, and drop in some simulation physics (ie similar to GTR2, not the single point hovercraft physics of the Racedriver series), it would be a must buy for me.
However it looked like the driver was using a keyboard for steering in that preview though... so my hopes aren't high.