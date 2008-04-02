GRID Footage Gets The Job Done

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here's some in-game footage of Codemaster's upcoming racer GRID. Looks...well, as pretty as a game's going to look through a grainy, low-res embedded web clip. It's funny, I bet if Forza creators Turn 10 inherit the PGR series in Bizarre's absence, this is exactly what the two series' bastard lovechild would look like.
  • Weasel Guest

    Now if they take this, and drop in some simulation physics (ie similar to GTR2, not the single point hovercraft physics of the Racedriver series), it would be a must buy for me.
    However it looked like the driver was using a keyboard for steering in that preview though... so my hopes aren't high.

